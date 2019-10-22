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Twetch Seeks to Restore Ownership of Internet to Users via Bitcoin SV
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4 views • October 22, 2019
Josh Petty, CEO twetch.com, makes the case for how his company’s blockchain based social media platform will enable you to own your content, preserve it from censorship and even monetize it through Bitcoin SV. Will it move us from the “free model” (where Google, Facebook, Twitter own & control your content) to a free market for free speech?
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