© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Ottawa Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates - sakoyacoubian
Sako Yacoubian
https://www.facebook.com/sako.yacoubian/videos/370427881084149
I was curious to see the Ottawa Convoy with my own eyes and I decided to make a little video of my day walking downtown
https://www.facebook.com/sako.yacoubian/videos/269858105232058
Here is a little video I made of the protest in Ottawa on Day 9