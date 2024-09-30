Netanyahu addresses the Iranian people in a bizarre video.

From earlier today. I almost didn't post this, can't stand listening or looking at him, but I thought that I would post what 'Lebanese News and Updates' channel had to say about this video... Cynthia...

as follows:

What I mentioned and what Israel implied, is a reality. Iran your next, if not in an immediate timeframe.

Israel is going to change the whole middle east, and you Iran, is the pillar that whose fall will make all else crumble.

Netanyahu was clear today, in a public statement that he will attack Iran and promote a regime change. But what's important now? Is that's approved as an official government policy as part of the war goals.

About two weeks ago, the cabinet approved another goal for the war that remained confidential - and that is: preventing a broad campaign involving Iran

On Thursday night, the cabinet ministers change this goal, on the eve of Nasrallah's assassination.

In the special discussion convened when the Prime Minister was staying at his hotel in New York, hours before the assassination of Nasrallah, the ministers update the goal to "reduce the possibility that the campaign will turn into an all-out war".

Today's cabinet meeting, removed the goal to avoid a war with Iran. That is, Israel is preparing for a significant expansion of the war - including an exchange of blows with Iran soon

Hezbollah's only mistake was managing the escalation like a sane leadership and hoped Israel will be bounded by rules and deterrence. Hit before you are hit, or you will be humiliated like we have been humiliated.





