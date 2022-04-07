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Challenging Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney over perjury
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122 views • April 07, 2022
Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney claimed in court testimony that she saw Teresa Skelton violently kick PCSO 13204 Laurence Day in the leg. Teresa has taken a polygraph test administered by Terry Mullins of UK Polygraph Services that showed she was truthful in denying that this ever happened. Laurence Day had to admit in court that he had not suffered a single scratch, bruise or any other mark.
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