Liberty Firebrand Crushes Establishment in Argentina Primary

Liberty-minded, anti-establishment firebrand Javier Milei with La Libertad Avanza just crushed the Latin American branch of the Deep State in Argentina's presidential primary, explains The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. The communist network Foro de Sao Paulo, founded by Castro and others and backed by Soros and Obama/Biden, is in total freakout mode as the Deep State propaganda machine goes into overdrive trying to demonize Milei ahead of the presidential election.
