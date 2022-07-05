The Unstoppable Virus #Bitcoin -- that Makes the World SO MUCH Better

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Many people will claim that big coin produces nothing for the world of value, that is a Ponzi scheme with an ever increasing price that must have new suckers coming in. Such people don't understand the problems that bitcoin solves, and the fact that it is a scarce asset with a fixed and limited supply, during inflationary times, is only part of its seemingly magical properties.