Visuals from Poonch, Indian-controlled Kashmir, show heavy damage following intense Pakistani shelling earlier today.
➡️ Local reports and Indian front-line sources confirm artillery fire has significantly escalated in the Poonch sector.
➡️ One Indian soldier reportedly killed in action.
➡️ At least one vehicle destroyed, several homes and shops damaged by incoming rounds.
Fighting along the Line of Control continues to intensify.