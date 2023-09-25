Create New Account
Self-Driving Vehicles | "I Had A Discussion With the Mayor of Los Angeles. In 2030, Los AngelesWill Be Private Driven Car Free." - Klaus Schwab
Self-Driving Vehicles | "I Had A Discussion With the Mayor of Los Angeles. In 2030, Los AngelesWill Be Private Driven Car Free." - Klaus Schwab + "Self-Driving Vehicles Are Likely to Save A Million People Every Year." - Yuval Noah Harari

City in California

self driving carsklaus schwabclay clarkthrivetime show

