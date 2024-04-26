☄️WSCC UPDATE☄️





As Cathy, Robert, and myself continue to go out daily and nightly searching for children, raising awareness of the missing children, recruiting eyes and ears on the streets for the children, and ministering to the addicted along the way; The Spokane Police Department has been working to discourage businesses and organizations from working us.



In fact, there is still a corrupt Sheriff out of Adams County who has yet to find our Lord and is pursuing his own demise.



The people on the streets, however, are beginning to come up to me.



I make it a point to approach every Police Officer and show them the fliers.



"Have you seen the girl in pink?" I ask, while pointing to Jane Fawn #2 in the pink shirt on our fliers.



"No" or "I am busy right now" are the usual responses.



"If you see them, don't call the cops because the government trafficked these children and the cops are defending the government."



I also say that exact same thing loudly to the many on the streets while pointing at Spokane PD.



We are here to establish an alternative line absent of all Government entities, regulations, and authority.



The Washington State Coalition for Children has irrefutable evidence of Child crimes committed against all of the missing children we are searching for. I know, I brought it with me from the AZ Border.



But PD doesn't stick around, which is what I like, and what our eyes and ears on the street like.



Here you will see me work my way around a "legal drug den" across from the 7 Eleven which is a known place for sex trafficking, including the sex trafficking of minors.



We have already exposed one predator (either a cop or pretending to be a cop) soliciting a younger woman loudly like a smug scum bag and we are hunting some other predators as we speak.



I make my way inside the drug den.



You get no videos of what is going on inside. The shock value would benefit us only briefly and steal the focus from all the missing children the Washington State Coalition for Children has vowed to assist.



#VOPNews

