Two World Orders: 2-dimensional paper IOU contracts or 5-dimensional Tartary reality

I don't know about "The FED going away?"

According to "the economic news:" The new FED Chairman is going to raise the inflation rate charged to the CITIZEN Slaves.

A [Deep State} Washington D.C. Department: Mutual Offset Credit Exchange Exemption:

For your Bills presented to you by the privately owned Greater Utility GRID, so as to "Debt Swat" them so you are no longer 'in debt' but are credited as "Paid." This is because since Nixon took US off the gold Standard there is no way to 'pay-in-full' for anything! ..Due to US Corporate bankruptcy in 1933.





The ELITE [PowersThatBe] will continue to Kick-the-Can-down-the-Road as long as you [Constituents] allow it! (We, who have recorded as lawful sovereigns, cannot object like a constituent should! The word: 'Constitutor' - [Black's Law] "In civil law, one who, by a simple agreement, becomes responsible for the payment of another's debt.")

Did Bill Gates or Alex Soros force you to accept (their debt+guilt) a debt IOU paper Note/contract? Were you fooled? You should demand physical asset dollars rather than Federal Reserve Notes-of-promise/IOUs. Thus, you will be saving yourself, not charging another as a cop does when he pulls you over @ the roadside. When you are in debt [a license] due to mere promises you are owned by that entity which issues the license.

https://rumble.com/v75ef6u-you-rent-your-life-and-pay-and-pay.html

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2026/02/no_author/the-wef-is-being-epsteined/ - "BlackRock OWNs the world."

5746. Granna Bytes -- The Word "Volatility" http://annavonreitz.com/thewordvolatility.pdf Are you beginning to come to the realization that 2 Worlds exist? 2-dimensional NewWorldOrder vs. Tartarian 5-dimensional.

5745. International Public Notice: The Schtick Again Signed and Sealed ---and Related Public Testimony http://annavonreitz.com/schticksignedandsealed.pdf

Anna's Thursday Coordinator Call: https://rumble.com/v75ow1o-february-12th-2026-countrywide-coordinator-training-with-anna-maria-riezing.html





The Last Tartarian Died in 1952 — What They Told Grandson Before Taking Secrets to Grave:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=264921





In 1863, A Rothschild published an International memo identifying guild economies as a threat:

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=263732

https://namastepublishing.co.uk/global-blueprint-smart-cities-climate-lies-and-the-drive-for-world-governance/





Advantages of airships:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BI5npJeHkng

Airships used in constructing buildings (My warning: Some photos fake):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1SKmGEo18CI

(Very good Tartar Cities :-) Russian/Tartaria San Francisco:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaSOh50jrO8