The World's First 6th Generation Stealth Bomber Launched B-21 Raider
US Military News


Dec 5, 2022


Today, the United States Air Force launched the world's first sixth-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider.


The B-21 Raider is the newest and most advanced fighter jet in the American arsenal, and it's a major step forward for the United States Military.


This 6th-generation stealth bomber is extremely flexible and can be used for a variety of different missions, including bombing and reconnaissance.


