The World's First 6th Generation Stealth Bomber Launched B-21 Raider

US Military News
Dec 5, 2022
Today, the United States Air Force launched the world's first sixth-generation stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is the newest and most advanced fighter jet in the American arsenal, and it's a major step forward for the United States Military.
This 6th-generation stealth bomber is extremely flexible and can be used for a variety of different missions, including bombing and reconnaissance.
Thank you for watching!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tCnKxeFbl5o
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.