Biden-"I don't Know What I'm Signing" SIGNS IT ANYWAYS!

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This comes amid nationwide concerns over Biden’s apparent cognitive decline.
The video shows Biden, without a note of humor, say that he has no idea what executive order he is signing. Another person then gestures toward Biden’s left hand.
Biden then proceeds to sign it anyway.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zu-bckYpyOQ
The Truth Rises