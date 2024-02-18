Fallen angels cause all war crimes in history to parasite on human soul using torture rape genocide

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2024).





The war zone battlefields are filled by fallen angels who are causing the war crimes to feed on the negative energy of hatred & violence & rape & torture & genocide





These fallen angels conduct war crimes against entire villages & towns & cities in all the wars they have created in history with rape & torture & genocide & mutilations & desecrations against millions of human specie made in the image of the Almighty Creator God YHWH Jesus. There is a huge presence of these fallen angel vampire devils in these war zones and battlefields and mass war crimes incidents, parasite feeding on the soul energy of the humans who are still connected to God’s life source, using their demon-possessed Draco reptilian chimera incarnate avatar commanders and reptilian hybrid globalist elite soldiers and “adrenochrome children’s blood fed in soldiers’ food high witchcraft demon-possession” human soldiers’ hatred & violence & fallen angel savagery & pagan cannibalism. It is these “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” wicked humans who worship fake foreign gods like Marina Abramovic’s transvestite son Lady Gaga (aka Typhon god of chaos wearing a human avatar body, who is the CEO of the fallen angel company Typhon) who are releasing these fallen angels from the abyss by worshipping them. It is these Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender freaks” fake Christians who are removing all of God’s protection by redefining hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods to release fallen angels to exterminate the human specie with war & famine & plague. Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Salvation is by free grace and faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, and not by wearing women's head coverings or abstaining from cross-dressing in men's pants or abstaining from extorting fake illegal tithe income tax. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine