Ivor Myers & Zohran Mamdani Break The Sabbath & Unite Church & State At Hansen Place SDA Church

Power of the Lamb ministries speaker Ivor Myers recently committed apostasy at Hansen Place SDA Church while Zohran Mamdani also campaigned at the SDA Church for why he should be the Mayor of New York City. This was supposed to be a religious liberty convocation but was actually a promotion for the Democratic Party while breaking the Sabbath. The third angel's message was removed in support of the union of church and state.





SDA Church in New York Invites Mamdani, Hakeem, and Leticia James ahead of Election.





The Hanson Place SDA church in Brooklyn, NYC held a ‘Public Affairs & Religious Liberty’ convocation yesterday on the Sabbath. Ivor Myers was one of the panelists. Several politicians were invited to attend church, including New York Democratic Socialist nominee for governor Zohran Mamdani, Hakeem Jefferies, and Leticia James.





Mamdani, who is a Shia Muslim and a Socialist, was allowed to address the congregation on Sabbath. Reuters confirms that he was campaigning at the Hanson SDA church.





Leticia James is the NYC prosecutor who accused Donald Trump of exaggerating his net worth in a civil trial. The $450 million dollar fine was thrown out on appeal. She was indicted in October on a felony count of bank fraud in a separate federal case.





The associate pastor of the Hanson Church is: Tiffani M. Jackson. Mamdani was also with Al Sharpton on the same day.





Religious Liberty departments in the Seventh-day Adventist Church used to contend for separation of church and state. If it seems ironic to you that such departments are inviting politicians to their meetings, please know it does to us too.





#IvorMyers

#ZohranMamdani

#SDAChurch

#SeventhDayAdventist

#ThirdAngelsMessage





#SDA

#SDAApostasy

#501c3

#Taxes

#TaxExemption

#TaxExempt

#TaxExemptions









SDA General Conference Becomes Babylon At The Sunday Law. Conrad Vine Rebukes Isaac Olatunji https://youtu.be/lf7FZSdInOo





Seventh Day Adventists With Catholic Ways. 501c3, Tax Exemption Is Catholic, Contradicts 3rd Angel https://youtu.be/56_Kc2gv7D4





ProphesyAgainTV In Adultery With State. Seventh-Day Adventist Government Churches. Mark Of The Beast https://youtu.be/h0EaKt7O_C8





Hosea & Harlotry. Contradiction: 3rd Angel's Message & Tax Exemption. Love of Money The Root of Evil https://youtube.com/live/ea-oj90FOIA





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House