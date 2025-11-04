BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ivor Myers & Zohran Mamdani Break The Sabbath & Unite Church & State At Hansen Place SDA Church
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 hours ago

Power of the Lamb ministries speaker Ivor Myers recently committed apostasy at Hansen Place SDA Church while Zohran Mamdani also campaigned at the SDA Church for why he should be the Mayor of New York City. This was supposed to be a religious liberty convocation but was actually a promotion for the Democratic Party while breaking the Sabbath. The third angel's message was removed in support of the union of church and state.


SDA Church in New York Invites Mamdani, Hakeem, and Leticia James ahead of Election.


The Hanson Place SDA church in Brooklyn, NYC held a ‘Public Affairs & Religious Liberty’ convocation yesterday on the Sabbath. Ivor Myers was one of the panelists. Several politicians were invited to attend church, including New York Democratic Socialist nominee for governor Zohran Mamdani, Hakeem Jefferies, and Leticia James.


Mamdani, who is a Shia Muslim and a Socialist, was allowed to address the congregation on Sabbath. Reuters confirms that he was campaigning at the Hanson SDA church.


Leticia James is the NYC prosecutor who accused Donald Trump of exaggerating his net worth in a civil trial. The $450 million dollar fine was thrown out on appeal. She was indicted in October on a felony count of bank fraud in a separate federal case.


The associate pastor of the Hanson Church is: Tiffani M. Jackson. Mamdani was also with Al Sharpton on the same day.


Religious Liberty departments in the Seventh-day Adventist Church used to contend for separation of church and state. If it seems ironic to you that such departments are inviting politicians to their meetings, please know it does to us too.


