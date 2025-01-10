LOS ANGELES IN THE KILL BOX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01/09/25 Coffee Chat: Los Angeles found itself in a kill box the last few days, Zuckerberg wants in on Mar a Lago, and you still have time to plan for down grid scenario.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the world wide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.
Substack: https://substack.com/@drjaneruby
Videos: Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
Donations: https://www.givesendgo.com/truthinmedicine
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Jane-Ruby
Paypal: https://paypal.me/DrJaneRuby
Email: [email protected]
MAILING ADDRESS - NOTE: Please DO NOT send food, plants or cosmetic products. For safety reasons, they will be immediately discarded prior to reaching Dr. Jane.
Dr. Jane Ruby
1257 SW Martin Hwy
Suite 1443
Palm City FL 34990
TRUSTED VENDORS AND DR JANE’S FAVES:
IRA/401K, PROTECT YOUR SAVINGS! Augusta Gold & Silver:
CALL: 888-836-1890 or click on link: https://learn.augustapreciousmetals.com/jane-ruby
EARTHING/Grounding: Reduce inflammation, sleep better, recover faster:
https://www.earthing.com/?rfsn=6528853.01597ca
PATRIOT MOBILE Christian/Vet Owned Cellular:
https://www.patriotmobile.com Promo Code: RUBY for free activation!
CLEAN FOOD: Loxahatchee Coop and Quantum Collective:
https://www.quantumcollective.world/shop (Code: RUBY for 10% off) Holiday Special: Buy any sea moss - get a bottle of Methylene Blue FREE
CLEAN WATER at the Faucet:
Filterbaby is what Dr. Jane uses