Sidney Powell: “Your Votes Have Been Stolen With Computer Algorithms Since 2000”

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The U.S. Department of Defense has been involved in the election-stealing business for decades, presumably for the purpose of rigging the elections of foreign countries and installing leaders who would serve U.S. interests. But now there is evidence, uncovered by Attorney Sidney Powell, to suggest that at some point the U.S. intelligence community took this technology and turned its accumulated expertise inward, applying it to elections here at home.
Sidney Powell: https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Article: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/news/article/sidney-powell-reveals-us-government-patents-enabling-election-fraud-your-votes-have
(Sept 29, 2021) Bannon Howse Video: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/sidney-powell-evidence-computerized-algorithms-and-flipping-votes-has-been-occurring-over