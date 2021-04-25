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Band video for 40 years ago to show you how long it's been going on
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847 views • April 25, 2021
Band video for 40 years ago to show you how long it's been going on How come so many people are having the same thing happen RIGHT AFTER they take the jabbbers?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XbKDqtjphUE Interview: Leigh Dundas warns covid tyranny "almost a second Holocaust"
https://www.brighteon.com/0190d8f3-b8e2-40ae-a529-8da07be639e6
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