Revelation 9:16 And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred thousand thousand

It is only possible to write 5,000 Characters in a Video Description. You will not be able to understand this Study without reading first:Revelation 9:19 For their power is in their mouth and in their Tails(Some Readers do not like to click on Links, I advise them to do a search on Brighteon for the above Title to find this extremely interesting Post)Mark 5:2 And when he was come out of the ship, immediately there met him out of the tombs a man with an unclean spirit,3 Who had his dwelling among the tombs; and no man could bind him, no, not with chains:4 Because that he had been often bound with fetters and chains, and the chains had been plucked asunder by him, and the fetters broken in pieces: neither could any man tame him.5 And always, night and day, he was in the mountains, and in the tombs, crying, and cutting himself with stones.6 But when he saw Jesus afar off, he ran and worshipped him,7 And cried with a loud voice, and said, What have I to do with thee, Jesus, thou Son of the most high God? I adjure thee by God, that thou torment me not.8 For he said unto him, Come out of the man, thou unclean spirit.9 And he asked him, What is thy name? And he answered, saying, MY NAME IS LEGION: FOR WE ARE MANY.Based on a Search I just did on the Internet, a Roman Legion is composed of about 5,000 Soldiers. This man in Mark Chapter 5, was definitely possessed by a huge Number of demonic spirits! When they came out of the man, they went into a whole herd of many swine that ran violently down a steep place and they drowned in the lake.In the Book of Revelation, possessed sons of Jacob in Jerusalem during the time of Jesus were called Horses. The riders of these Horses with human faces and hair of woman were not the Bride, they had legions and Legions of demonic beings riding on them as they fought against Christ and the Early Church!Revelation 9:16And the number of the army of the horsemen were two hundred thousand thousand: and I heard the number of them.Related Studies previously posted on Brighteon:Pastors getting Anointing from GraveyardsWhy Devils are manifesting in Signs and Wonder Churches?False Prophets of Christianity exposed