He was trapped in a deep hole, then the rain came and he almost lost his life
Pitiful Animal


Dec 17, 2023


Achilles was being saved, he had been in the water for hours

And he looked like he was about to get exhausted

Achilles (saved) seemed to be eight years old, an old dog

He had an amputated foot, according to the local people

This was the third animal to appear and thrown into the ditch in the vicinity of the white sand

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6lW5r3Bd_c

