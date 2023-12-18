He was trapped in a deep hole, then the rain came and he almost lost his life

Pitiful Animal





Dec 17, 2023





Achilles was being saved, he had been in the water for hours

And he looked like he was about to get exhausted

Achilles (saved) seemed to be eight years old, an old dog

He had an amputated foot, according to the local people

This was the third animal to appear and thrown into the ditch in the vicinity of the white sand

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I6lW5r3Bd_c