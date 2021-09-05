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Police being forced to get the jab, some crazy figures and statistics and more ‘words of wisdom
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40 views • September 05, 2021
On tonight’s video, we addressed the fact that QLD police members are now required to get the jab, what that means for police in other States and how this could end up affecting everyone.
We also went through some very powerful facts, figures and statistics – including a new study in Vietnam – that people really need to be aware of.
We again addressed how everyone is being ‘played’ and went through some ‘words of wisdom’ from some key people that will help you see things from a different perspective.
As always, we covered some very powerful, and timely, information so please be sure to share this around as far and as wide as possible.
And here is a link to thee “Message to Police” video we mentioned - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOsN-P5abVg&;t=1s
Www.KnowYourRightsGroup.com.au
Www.AussiSpeedingFines.com
Www.BankSecretsRevealed.com.au
We also went through some very powerful facts, figures and statistics – including a new study in Vietnam – that people really need to be aware of.
We again addressed how everyone is being ‘played’ and went through some ‘words of wisdom’ from some key people that will help you see things from a different perspective.
As always, we covered some very powerful, and timely, information so please be sure to share this around as far and as wide as possible.
And here is a link to thee “Message to Police” video we mentioned - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOsN-P5abVg&;t=1s
Www.KnowYourRightsGroup.com.au
Www.AussiSpeedingFines.com
Www.BankSecretsRevealed.com.au
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