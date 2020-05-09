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URGENT! Full Disclosure from 'INSIDE’ Dr Buttar
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372 views • May 09, 2020
US HOUSE OF REPS BILL 6666 mandates removing people from their homes who show SIGNS of colds or flu. The county has hired FIFTY INVESTIGATORS to go out and detain people--children, adults or elders--who meet their criteria. There are NO RIGHTS at al, not anymore.
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