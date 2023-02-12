Song: SINIZTER by MASVIDALSong: I've No More Fucks to Give by Thomas Benjamin
SNAFU report - 2023-02-11 (Ep 16) - Science is selling young blood, Weather Mod'ing, Real Transhumanism?
- [x] Unethical “Science” - first human HEAD transplant successful in China
- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/08/the-worlds-first-human-head-transplant.html
- [x] ParaBiosis by Ambrosia Co. / Adrenachrome = $8000 for young blood transfusion
- https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/this-anti-aging-start-up-is-paying-thousands-of-dollars-for-teen-blood
- https://thefreethoughtproject.com/health/elite-ingesting-blood-conspiracy
- https://www.science.org/content/article/young-blood-antiaging-trial-raises-questions
- https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/181818-vampirism-is-real-scientists-find-that-old-animals-can-be-rejuvenated-with-the-blood-of-the-young-and-innocent
- THEY ARE CANNIBALS: https://www.dur.ac.uk/news/newsitem/?itemno=
- [x] AI
- Unloading/dumping SELF to AI - integrating humans
- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/06/scientists-discover-how-to-upload_24.html
- [x] Tiny Planet, large community
- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2022/09/scientists-mapped-8000-galaxies-out-of.html
- https://youtu.be/rENyyRwxpHo Galaxies > Cluster > Super Clusters
- “rain enhancement science.”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNlI6IHjG8
- SOURCE: https://now.northropgrumman.com/making-rain-science-weather-manipulation/
- No more Fucks to Give https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqbk9cDX0l0
----------------------------------------
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
*** DONATE, support my work:
CashApp: $RPMAA
Venmo: @DrumAtlanta
patreon.com/user?u=70536667
Email:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/
https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540
https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt
https://t.me/mahangtia----------------------------------------
The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report
Situation Normal All F'd Up
Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.
*** DONATE, support my work:
CashApp: $RPMAA
Venmo: @DrumAtlanta
patreon.com/user?u=70536667
Email:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/
https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540
https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d
Telegram:
https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt
https://t.me/mahangtia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.