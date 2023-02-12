Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SNAFU report - 2023-02-11 (Ep 16) - Science is selling young blood, Weather Mod'ing, Real Transhumanism?
21 views
channel image
Mad As Hell: SNAFU Report
Published 16 hours ago |

Song: SINIZTER by MASVIDALSong: I've No More Fucks to Give by Thomas Benjamin


SNAFU report - 2023-02-11 (Ep 16) - Science is selling young blood, Weather Mod'ing, Real Transhumanism?


- [x] Unethical “Science” - first human HEAD transplant successful in China

- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/08/the-worlds-first-human-head-transplant.html


    - [x] ParaBiosis by Ambrosia Co. / Adrenachrome = $8000 for young blood transfusion

    - https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/06/this-anti-aging-start-up-is-paying-thousands-of-dollars-for-teen-blood

    - https://thefreethoughtproject.com/health/elite-ingesting-blood-conspiracy

    - https://www.science.org/content/article/young-blood-antiaging-trial-raises-questions

    - https://www.extremetech.com/extreme/181818-vampirism-is-real-scientists-find-that-old-animals-can-be-rejuvenated-with-the-blood-of-the-young-and-innocent

    - THEY ARE CANNIBALS: https://www.dur.ac.uk/news/newsitem/?itemno=


- [x] AI

    - Unloading/dumping SELF to AI - integrating humans

    - https://www.sciencenatures.com/2021/06/scientists-discover-how-to-upload_24.html


- [x] Tiny Planet, large community

- https://www.sciencenatures.com/2022/09/scientists-mapped-8000-galaxies-out-of.html

- https://youtu.be/rENyyRwxpHo Galaxies > Cluster > Super Clusters


- “rain enhancement science.”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJNlI6IHjG8

- SOURCE: https://now.northropgrumman.com/making-rain-science-weather-manipulation/



- No more Fucks to Give https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vqbk9cDX0l0


----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


*** DONATE, support my work:

CashApp: $RPMAA

Venmo: @DrumAtlanta

patreon.com/user?u=70536667



Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia----------------------------------------

The Official Nation in Distress SNAFU report

Situation Normal All F'd Up


Reports several times a week on daily and URGENT news that you need to know. Waking up the normies one at a time.


*** DONATE, support my work:

CashApp: $RPMAA

Venmo: @DrumAtlanta

patreon.com/user?u=70536667



Email:

[email protected]

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/snafureport

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yyW26DHHL1rG/

https://rumble.com/c/c-2277540

https://odysee.com/@SnafuReport:d


Telegram:

https://t.me/NotGonnaTakeIt

https://t.me/mahangtia

Keywords
weather modificationadrenochromeclimate engineeringtranshumanismsnafu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket