How Comets Differ From Asteroids

"If you think comets and asteroids are the same, think again! 💫
In this video, Dr. Daniel Britt, the Pegasus Professor of Astronomy and Planetary Sciences at the Department of Physics, University of Central Florida, differentiates comets and asteroids.
According to Dr. Daniel Britt, comets and asteroids are both small celestial bodies. 👈
However, they differ in composition: asteroids are rocky while comets are made mostly of ice. ☄️
Check out the website in my profile to learn more!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.