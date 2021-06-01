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MARK STEELE REPORTS THE VACCINE GENOCIDE TO U.K POLICE THEY PUT THE PHONE DOWN ON HIM
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471 views • June 01, 2021
Mark Steele Calls Northumbria Police They Respond by Telling Him They "Dont Investigate Their Own Government" and Then Cut Him Off When He Explains This Is Genocide, So if Gubber'ment Is Committing a Mass Genocide Its Not a Matter for the Police, This Is Absolutely Shocking to Hear.
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