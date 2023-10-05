WHAT WILL ELON MUSK DO NOW WITH TWITTER?

As a journalist and a social commentator I get questions all the time about what's going on with Elon Musk and what his plans are going to be with twitter.

Elon Musk is an adult who is very wealthy and has some pretty odd ideas on how to continue building wealth, all of which seem to work incredibly well.

The big deal with everybody is that conservatives want to make sure they can continue speaking on Twitter and the left wing wants to make sure that nobody can speak on Twitter except for them. I suppose the good news is for the world that conservatives are allowed to criticize pedophiles now and not be banned for doing it but that doesn't change the fact that whatever Elon Musk has planned for Twitter it's none of my business and none of yours! The correct answer is who gives a shit?

