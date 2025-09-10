© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Doc & LIARS in Medical Profession Say We Need To Be More Scary to The Public Novant Health New Hanover
National File
SHOCK VIDEO: Senior doctors and a marketing director at in North Carolina discussed inflating COVID-19 numbers by counting recovered patients as active COVID patients.
"We need to be... more scary to the public... If you don't get vaccinated, you know you're going to die."
