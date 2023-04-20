Create New Account
FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin on How It's Done the Right Way | Joe Pags
Published Yesterday
FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin on How It's Done the Right Way


Kyle Seraphin was an FBI agent who blew the whistle on what wrongs he said the DOJ and FBI were doing. He says they suspended him without pay as revenge and has some insight into the recent leak from the DoD.


