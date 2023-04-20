FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin on How It's Done the Right Way | Joe Pags

FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin on How It's Done the Right Way
Kyle Seraphin was an FBI agent who blew the whistle on what wrongs he said the DOJ and FBI were doing. He says they suspended him without pay as revenge and has some insight into the recent leak from the DoD.
https://rumble.com/v2j3zho-fbi-whistleblower-kyle-seraphin-on-how-its-done-the-right-way.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.