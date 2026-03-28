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Private Credit Is the Warning—Just Like 2008 | Ed Dowd
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Economist and former BlackRock manager Ed Dowd returns to the program to break down what his data is revealing about the true state of the economy. While headlines remain mixed, Dowd warns that the United States may already be on the edge of a deep recession.

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He points to growing instability in the private credit markets as a major red flag—drawing direct comparisons to the mortgage-backed securities collapse that preceded the 2008 financial crisis. According to Dowd, the warning signs are not just theoretical—they are already flashing.

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We also discuss what this means for everyday Americans and, more importantly, what you can do now to prepare for what may be coming next. This is a critical conversation for anyone trying to stay ahead of rapidly shifting economic conditions.

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You can follow Ed Dowd on X @DowdEdward

* MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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