Train Service Restored in Bryansk Region After Sabotage Incident

Train traffic has resumed on the damaged section of railway in Russia’s Bryansk Region.

Families of those killed in the derailment will receive 1.5 million rubles in compensation, according to Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz.

Injured individuals will receive payments of 600,000 or 300,000 rubles depending on the severity of their injuries.

Reconstruction of the collapsed bridge will take approximately four months.

The number of injured has risen to 104, with 64 currently hospitalized, emergency services report.