The Gospel of the Kingdom of God
Sharing the Message
The Gospel of the Kingdom of God is a message regarding God’s amazing plan for humanity. It is mankind’s destiny. But—exactly what is that realm? You need to know!

Great free download study booklet at:

https://eternalcog.org/books-and-booklets/gospel-kingdom-of-god

Kind Regards Dan

