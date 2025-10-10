White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1985 - Debbie Cackler - Retrospective on the crime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Debbie was on her way back home after choir practice at her church was canceled because of the weather, when Goodwin, who had been released from a young offenders’ institute 10 days earlier, kidnapped her at knifepoint. He put her in a stolen van, before driving her to a payphone to call her father and demand $10,000. He then drove her to remote location, where he raped her. He then tied her hands and put a bag over her head, before dumping her in a field, saying he would come back for her later. She managed to get the bag off her head, before someone nearby saw her and called police.