ESTEEMED JAPANESE PROFESSOR SOUNDS THE ALARM ON OMICRON
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Published 13 hours ago

Japanese researcher, Dr. Takayuki Miyazawa, took  to the streets of Japan in an historic effort to convey information about research showing the Omicron variant may have been artificially synthesized.  Learn how The HighWire has been leading the worldwide media coverage of this important issue.

