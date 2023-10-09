ESTEEMED JAPANESE PROFESSOR SOUNDS THE ALARM ON OMICRON

Japanese researcher, Dr. Takayuki Miyazawa, took to the streets of Japan in an historic effort to convey information about research showing the Omicron variant may have been artificially synthesized. Learn how The HighWire has been leading the worldwide media coverage of this important issue.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.