Banks Close America is Fallen is Fallen 02/10/2023

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A
number of Wall Street Banks are forecasting a downturn this year although they
remain uncertain about its severity.
Wall Street Economist says recession in 2023 will look like the biggest
crisis of the 1970’s. We also talk about the Satanic worship at the Grammy’s.
Sam Smith played Satan, and there were a lot of devil worship and “pyrotechnics
like you’ve never seen”.
00:00 - Bank of America Forecasting 2023 Recession
03:14 - Bank Bail-In vs Bank Bail-Out
05:30 - Law Ending Arrests for Prostitution
07:08 - Grammy Satanic Worship
14:55 - Innocence Lost
29:34 - Joseph’s Kitchen
31:57 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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