Leavitt says the 10-point plan reported by media is not the one Trump agreed to use as a basis for negotiations.

No point in reporting what Karoline Leavitt is reading. It's just a mix of confusing statements and lies.

Adding:

The number of casualties from Israeli strikes across Lebanon has reached 254 killed in a single day, with 1,165 injured, according to an emergency response report.

Adding:

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused the United States of backtracking on the terms of a reported Iran–US ceasefire understanding.

He cited a post by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicating that halting Israeli military operations in Lebanon was part of the arrangement, contradicting later US claims that Lebanon was not included.

And, just now again:

💥🇱🇧 Israel is again striking Beirut southern suburbs.