"Freedom requires sacrifice. Freedom is not free. Freedom is never given." ~ Gen Flynn

"History will record with the greatest astonishment that those that had the most to lose did the least to prevent it from happening.
Freedom exists - not to do what you like,
but having the right to do what you ought" ~ Jim Caviezel
@jimcaviezelfilm
Shared by Gen Mike Flynn with the comment:
"Freedom requires sacrifice. Freedom is not free. Freedom is never given."
https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1670500758641422337?s=20
