The ongoing Russian summer campaign has seen significant advances by Russian forces across multiple fronts, with the Russian Ministry of Defense announcing key victories in settlements daily.

On July 14, in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the village of Mayak has been fully secured by Russian troops, while in the Zaporozhzhie region, the settlement of Malynivka was liberated following intense offensive actions by the 146th Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of the 5th Army. The battle for Malynivka, a heavily fortified Ukrainian stronghold spanning 2.5 km in width and over 6.5 square kilometers in area, resulted in substantial losses for Ukrainian forces, reportedly exceeding a battalion in killed personnel alone, with hundreds of buildings mopped up during the operation. The fall of Malynivka has disrupted Ukrainian defensive lines on the Gulyaipole axis, opening pathways for further Russian advances into Zaporozhzhie region.

In the Dnepropetrovsk direction, Russian troops have consolidated control over the village of Myrne (Karl Marx), following weeks of gradual advances across the Mokri Yaly River. The offensive saw Russian forces encircling Myrne by July 10 before securing it after a brief assault. This sector remains one of the most dynamic, with further Russian advances anticipated.

Further north, near Pokrovsk, Russian forces have reportedly pushed into Rodynske, just four kilometers from the city, threatening critical Ukrainian supply routes. The capture of Boykivka has further compounded logistical challenges for Ukrainian forces, severing a key transport corridor between Pokrovsk and the Kramatorsk urban agglomeration. This development limits Kyiv’s ability to rapidly redeploy reserves and supplies, mirroring earlier Russian successes in the southern fortress of Ugledar, where a well-executed offensive led to the collapse of Ukrainian defenses within a week.

Politically, the conflict continues to strain Western unity. Trump’s decision to resume military aid to Ukraine, financed through European purchases of American arms, has drawn criticism, as it exacerbates Europe’s economic dependency on Washington. Meanwhile, EU nations face mounting pressure to fund Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction, though pledged amounts fall far short of Kyiv’s trillion-dollar demands.

NATO’s preparations for prolonged conflict continue, with European states expanding military recruitment and drone production. However, internal divisions persist, particularly as Trump’s trade policies and demands for higher NATO spending fuel transatlantic tensions. Diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict remain stalled, with Washington treating the war as a profitable enterprise rather than a crisis requiring negotiation.

Russian forces are capitalizing on tactical gains to undermine Ukrainian logistics and morale, while Western support for Kyiv grows increasingly fragmented.

Mirrored - South Front

