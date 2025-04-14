BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Faith in the Public Square: Craig Docksteader on Fear, Freedom & Transforming Culture | Part 2
3 views • 2 weeks ago

*Donate to help us make more shows at www.faytene.tv/donate or by calling 1-866-844-0844.*


In Part 2 of this powerful conversation, Craig Docksteader returns to unpack what it really means for Christians to *let their light shine* in the public square. From real-life experiences of hostility during campaigns to inspiring stories of hope in everyday settings, this episode is a must-watch for anyone seeking to make a meaningful difference in Canada today.


*In this episode:*


🔹 Why some fear Christian influence in politics—and how to respond

🔹 Real-life backlash faced by believers running for office

🔹 How to serve society while standing for Biblical truth

🔹 Supreme Court affirmation of faith in the public square

🔹 Stories of hope from ordinary places like Walmart

🔹 How YOU can be a light—right where you are


Craig’s book *To Shift a Nation* is available at *www.toshiftanation.ca* and *Amazon.ca* —and a portion of the proceeds during this broadcast window will go toward supporting our work!


👉 Please *subscribe*, *share*, and *leave a comment* to let us know your thoughts.


🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:


Sign Up Now: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sl/SIOjsQm?source_id=47da1c3d-c366-42f6-8dfb-95daf8437787&source_type=em


---


*FIND US AT:*

🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

📱 Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytene

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15CfHysmnsJO

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene


#CraigDocksteader #ChristianVoice #FaithInCanada #LetYourLightShine #FayteneTV #FreedomOfFaith #ToShiftANation #PublicSquare #ChristianPerspective #CanadaPolitics #KingdomCulture

publicsquarecanadapoliticsfaytenetvchristianperspectivefaithincanadaletyourlightshinecraigdocksteaderchristianvoicefreedomoffaithtoshiftanationkingdomculture
