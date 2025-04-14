Faith in the Public Square: Craig Docksteader on Fear, Freedom & Transforming Culture | Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Part 2 of this powerful conversation, Craig Docksteader returns to unpack what it really means for Christians to *let their light shine* in the public square. From real-life experiences of hostility during campaigns to inspiring stories of hope in everyday settings, this episode is a must-watch for anyone seeking to make a meaningful difference in Canada today.
*In this episode:*
🔹 Why some fear Christian influence in politics—and how to respond
🔹 Real-life backlash faced by believers running for office
🔹 How to serve society while standing for Biblical truth
🔹 Supreme Court affirmation of faith in the public square
🔹 Stories of hope from ordinary places like Walmart
🔹 How YOU can be a light—right where you are
Craig's book *To Shift a Nation* is available at *www.toshiftanation.ca* and *Amazon.ca*
