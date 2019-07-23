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How to Back Bend Into a BRIDGE - Warm Up Exercise
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28 views • July 23, 2019
Welcome to oneHOWTO Sports where today we will show you how to do warm ups and practice exercises for a back bend into a bridge. As the name suggests, to do this move you need to bend yourself backwards and place your hands on the ground to form a bridge between these hands and your feet. Our resident gymnast and acrobatics expert Cris Mironescu will show us everything we need to perfect this exercise. This is a basic move for beginners, but it can be incorporated into many moves such as the backwards walkover which are a little more advanced. If you want to see some more of these moves you can over at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGzU...
On our OneHowTo youtube channel you can find anything you can think of doing, learning,enjoying and advising. On OneHowTo we want to show you how to draw, apply makeup, children's games, decoration tips, music, languages, experiments, handcraft, dance and many other things.
On our OneHowTo youtube channel you can find anything you can think of doing, learning,enjoying and advising. On OneHowTo we want to show you how to draw, apply makeup, children's games, decoration tips, music, languages, experiments, handcraft, dance and many other things.
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