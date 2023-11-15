Riccardo Bosi: Are We Headed For Martial Law?

Real Strategies

* It’s a siege-hostage situation.

* Get prepared: look after yourself and your family.

* This is a war with real casualties.

* Decide for yourself — from first principles — what all this means.

* Read, study, learn and teach.





The full webcast is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (14 November 2023)

https://rumble.com/v3vlwqn-australiaone-party-the-green-room-14-november-2023-800pm-aedt.html