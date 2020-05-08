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[May 8, 2020] Black Thumb Gardening Tip: Using Storage Bins to Grow Plants and Shield Hot Sun (6.4K views on YouTube)
Rob Skiba
Rob Skiba
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51 views • May 18, 2021
So, I am definitely no expert when it comes to gardening. However, as I am learning what works and what doesn't work, I figured I'd share whatever I can to maybe help other "Garden Newbies" out there who may be struggling to get their plants to grow - especially where the sun is too much for them to handle. In this video, I show you a few simple ideas I came up with using Home Depot bins, some string, tomato cage poles, burlap and PVC pipe. Hope you find it helpful.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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