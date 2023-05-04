Mutual Attacks In Rear Areas Signal Upcoming Escalation Between Russia And Ukraine

Amid the upcoming offensive operations, Ukraine attempts to interrupt Russian supplies to the front lines.

On April 29, a UAV launched by Ukrainian forces hit the city of Sevastopol, as a result four fuel tanks were burned down.

On May 3, another fuel tank caught fire in the village of Volna in the Russian Krasnodar region. The facility was reportedly hit by Ukrainian UAV. There were no casualties as a result of the strike; but the fire was so large that five fire trains were involved in extinguishing it.

At the same time, Ukrainian saboteurs launched a railway war in the Russian border Bryansk region.

Over the past two days, explosions derailed two cargo trains. On May 1, a Belorussian train was damaged in the Unech district. About 7 carriages derailed and two oil tanks caught fire.

On May 2, another explosion took place near the Snezhetskaya railway station. A locomotive and about 20 freight train carriages were damaged.

Both incidents resulted in no casualties.

Another attack was avoided on May 2 in the same Bryansk region. A vigilant worker noticed a tunnel under the railway track, where unknown saboteurs planned to plant an improvised explosive device.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces resumed strikes on military facilities on the Russian territory.

On the night of May 3, a military airfield in the Bryansk region was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs. Presumably, the target was be the Sescha airfield used by the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Two of the drones were reportedly destroyed by fire from small arms. However, two more UAVs exploded on the territory of the military airfield, presumably after dropping ammunition. The fifth drone was never found, perhaps it flew away or was damaged during the attack.

As a result of the attack, an unused AN-124 cargo plane received minor damage. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

In its turn, the Russian military does not stop retaliation strikes throughout Ukraine, which are mainly aimed at disrupting Ukrainian military supplies to the front.

The Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine declared that on the night of May 3, 5 Russian kamikaze drones flew to various targets on the territory of Ukraine. However, according to reports of Ukrainian media, the country witnessed another massive attack. Explosions were reported in the Kiev, Sumy, Odessa, Kirovograd, Dnepropetrovsk regions.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that Russian drones struck at an oil base in the city of Kropyvnytskyi. There were no victims, but a large fire broke out on the spot. Another UAV hit an administrative building in Dnepropetrovsk.

The massive attacks in the rear areas are a clear sign of the upcoming escalation on the front lines.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT