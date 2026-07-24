The Fall of Al-Andalus How Islamic Spain Came to an End

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏰 For nearly 800 years, Al-Andalus was one of Europe's greatest civilizations... so what caused its fall?
The answer is far more complex than most people realize.
🎧 Listen to the full episode:
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3eBCzjpCwBsFtOPOglsBMT?si=d9be088b5cb14390
#alandalus
#historypodcast
#IslamicHistory
#WorldHistory
#Reconquista
1