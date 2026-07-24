The Fall of Al-Andalus How Islamic Spain Came to an End

🏰 For nearly 800 years, Al-Andalus was one of Europe's greatest civilizations... so what caused its fall?





The answer is far more complex than most people realize.





🎧 Listen to the full episode:





https://open.spotify.com/episode/3eBCzjpCwBsFtOPOglsBMT?si=d9be088b5cb14390





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#historypodcast

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