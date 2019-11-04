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Tikvah Inc. | Day #1 VLOG - Comicbook
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3 views • November 04, 2019
This is a start to a series of videos I'll be doing sharing the whole process I am going through to independently producing and publishing a comic book by crowdfunding it. This is day 1 of the journey!
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
Exclusive Content and How To Demos
https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
Drop a 👍👍👍 and a big thanks for your amazing support and awesome comments.
Tag a friend in the comments to who needs to see this
Tikvah Inc.
https://elijahloving.com
https://tikvahacademy.com
--
Exclusive Content and How To Demos
https://www.subscribestar.com/elijah_tikvah
Like and Subscribe for more awesome Tikvah: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn-T1tvCS6b5RfFhMqrAANw?sub_confirmation=1
Instawhat: https://www.instagram.com/elijah_tikvah/
My on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/elijah.s.loving
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