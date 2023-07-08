Restarting the Kitchen Reno Day 2 October 1, 2019

So after many months of stalling, we are finally back to the kitchen renovation. We started this back in December 2018 when I got my new stove. That was the time we busted out the old kitchen wall and placed my AGA cooker in what used to be our sunroom. That room got 36” smaller in the area where my new stove now sits. That was a great area because the previous owners left the old concrete steps in place when they added on the sun room so just 12” or so down my stove is able to put all of it’s 1300lbs of weight on a very solid surface. We put bridging up to the floor so the stove is in direct contact with the concrete.





So then we get to march and we have a contractor helping us and that is when the entire kitchen gets taken apart and we had to address all of the structural issues related to gouged out joists and uneven floors and we tried to get everything back to level. We also replace chewed up electrical wires and bad electrical practices of the past. And that is where it stopped.





Our contractor was busy with other projects then we got busy with vacation plans and then we left on vacation for a month. While we were on vacation we had some horrible people here at the motel and that left us with absolutely no ambition to continue on during the summer. Our contractor also had a bad accident and tore his rotator cuff. So we went looking for a new handyman to help my husband out and he started September 30. So this is Day 2 of the restart.





Follow our Blog here www.hagenaars.com

and

Follow us on social media at:

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public





