THE REAL JESUS - PART 36

Resist the Devil and he will flee (James 4:7). In Luke 4 we read about three temptations of Jesus. From this story, we learn important lessons on how to deal with temptation as Jesus did. The kind of spiritual warfare that Jesus had with the devil teaches us how to deal with sin in our own lives; in particular greed, pride, and the lust for power and popularity. It's amazing how the devil's tricks have not changed much over the centuries. Watch this video to see the temptations of Jesus explained in a way that is relevant to all Christians who are serious about following the teachings of Jesus.



[You don't need to watch previous parts in this series in order to understand this video. However the more videos in the series you watch, the clearer an understanding you'll have about who the Real Jesus is, what he actually taught, and how it can revolutionize our lives.]

