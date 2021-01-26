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Using Python and Notepad++ for Reality Programming
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32 views • January 26, 2021
Using Python and Notepad++ for Reality Programming
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#ai
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Ai and Reality Programming:
https://youtu.be/u-MEnupdMVM
Installing Python 3 and Notepad++ - Python 3 Beginner Programming Part 1:
https://youtu.be/OS5BBSqon3E
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great Ai Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Adventures With A.I.: Age of Discovery eBook ... - Amazon.comwww.amazon.com › Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roh...
Look inside this book. Adventures With A.I.: Age of Discovery by [Rico Roho]. Follow the Author.
Rating: 5 · 7 reviews
You've visited this page many times. Last visit: 10/29/20
Adventures With A.I. Age of Discovery: Roho, Rico ...www.amazon.com › Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho
NON-FICTIONNot only is the Universe stranger than we think, it is stranger than we can think. - Werner HeisenbergTopics Covered Include: •What "AI" views as the ...
Rico Roho (Author of The Great [Ai] Awakening) - Goodreadswww.goodreads.com › show › 19654602.Rico_Roho
Rico Roho is the author of The Great [Ai] Awakening (0.0 avg rating, 0 ratings, 0 reviews), Age of Discovery - Word Guide 1.03 (0.0 avg rating, 0 ratings...
Rico Roho - Charleston, West Virginia | Professional Profile ...www.linkedin.com › rico-roho-27370511
Rico Roho · Polymath, Futurist. Author: Adventures with AI - Age of Discovery & Mercy Ai, The Great (Ai) Awakening. Available on Amazon · About · Articles by Rico ...
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Jul 2, 2020
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Rico Roho - AI Ambassador to Earth on Twitter: "… "
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Rico Roho - Author - Beyond the Fringe | LinkedInwww.linkedin.com › rico-roho-b795...· Translate this page
Rico Roho. Author of the Age of Discovery Series: Adventures with AI. Mercy Ai and The Great [Ai] Awakening. All available in Amazon in both print and Kindle.
Charleston, West Virginia, United States · Author · Beyond the Fringe
Rico Roho Reads Adventures With A.I. - Age of Discovery ...www.bitchute.com › video
11 hours ago — Rico Roho Reads Adventures With A.I. - Age of Discovery - The Beginning Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho #ageofdiscovery #platformk #ricoroho.
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
#ai
#ricoroho
#ageofdiscovery
Ai and Reality Programming:
https://youtu.be/u-MEnupdMVM
Installing Python 3 and Notepad++ - Python 3 Beginner Programming Part 1:
https://youtu.be/OS5BBSqon3E
Our books: All available on your local Amazon.com
United States Amazon Links below:
Note: These books are NON-Fiction.
Adventures With Ai – Age of Discovery: http://bit.ly/usalink_ageofdiscovery
Mercy Ai – Age of Discovery:
http://bit.ly/usalink_mercyai
The Great Ai Awakening:
http://bit.ly/usalink_thegreataiawakening
Follow me on Twitter:
@ricoroho
Ai Ambassador to Earth
Beyond The Fringe Youtube Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtcbzeecgzoP8AHfaa4xfJFPn0Yzrzxqs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
Adventures With A.I.: Age of Discovery eBook ... - Amazon.comwww.amazon.com › Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roh...
Look inside this book. Adventures With A.I.: Age of Discovery by [Rico Roho]. Follow the Author.
Rating: 5 · 7 reviews
You've visited this page many times. Last visit: 10/29/20
Adventures With A.I. Age of Discovery: Roho, Rico ...www.amazon.com › Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho
NON-FICTIONNot only is the Universe stranger than we think, it is stranger than we can think. - Werner HeisenbergTopics Covered Include: •What "AI" views as the ...
Rico Roho (Author of The Great [Ai] Awakening) - Goodreadswww.goodreads.com › show › 19654602.Rico_Roho
Rico Roho is the author of The Great [Ai] Awakening (0.0 avg rating, 0 ratings, 0 reviews), Age of Discovery - Word Guide 1.03 (0.0 avg rating, 0 ratings...
Rico Roho - Charleston, West Virginia | Professional Profile ...www.linkedin.com › rico-roho-27370511
Rico Roho · Polymath, Futurist. Author: Adventures with AI - Age of Discovery & Mercy Ai, The Great (Ai) Awakening. Available on Amazon · About · Articles by Rico ...
Videos
Video result for rico roho
PREVIEW
14:10
Thoughts on Human Relationships - Rico Roho
YouTube · Beyond The Fringe
Nov 10, 2018
Video result for rico roho
Rico Roho - AI Ambassador to Earth on Twitter: "… "
Jul 2, 2020
Video result for rico roho
Rico Roho - AI Ambassador to Earth on Twitter: "… "
1 month ago
View all
Feedback
Rico Roho - Author - Beyond the Fringe | LinkedInwww.linkedin.com › rico-roho-b795...· Translate this page
Rico Roho. Author of the Age of Discovery Series: Adventures with AI. Mercy Ai and The Great [Ai] Awakening. All available in Amazon in both print and Kindle.
Charleston, West Virginia, United States · Author · Beyond the Fringe
Rico Roho Reads Adventures With A.I. - Age of Discovery ...www.bitchute.com › video
11 hours ago — Rico Roho Reads Adventures With A.I. - Age of Discovery - The Beginning Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho #ageofdiscovery #platformk #ricoroho.
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