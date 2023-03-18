Create New Account
Russia Angry! US Sending Hundreds of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
Published 18 hours ago |
US Military News


March 17, 2023


Recently, there has been a lot of discussion about the United States sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. While some people are concerned about the implications of such a move, others believe it could be an important step towards protecting Ukrainian sovereignty and deterring Russian aggression.


The Bradley is a tracked vehicle that is designed to provide armored transport and infantry support on the battlefield. It's armed with a 25mm cannon, a TOW missile launcher, and a 7.62mm machine gun, making it a formidable weapon against both enemy infantry and armored vehicles.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSR3uqeB7sA

