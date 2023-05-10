Hundreds of migrants gathering for Border Patrol processing - they are coming non stop.
Bill Melugin:
Enormous line of hundreds of migrants gathering for Border Patrol processing after they crossed illegally into Brownsville. Stretches as far as I can see from this perspective. It has been non-stop like this with huge groups in the late afternoon/evening every day last three days.
Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
