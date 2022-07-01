X22 REPORT Ep. 2813b - Another Piece to the Election Fraud Puzzle Coming, this will Shutdown the [DS] Cheating

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2813b - June 30, 2022

Another Piece To The Election Fraud Puzzle Coming, This Will Shutdown The [DS] Cheating

The [DS] is in trouble, their plan to get Trump has failed, not once but multiple times, it is now obvious to the people that this is a witch hunt. The NY case against Trump has failed. The SC continues to bring back the Rule Of Law. The elections are in the spotlight, the SC decided to take up a case on legislative power for the elections in October, timing is interesting. This could be the final piece of the puzzle to block the [DS] cheating attempts.



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