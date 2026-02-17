BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Why the Earth is NOT flat part 3: Sun over the North & South Poles
71 views • 1 day ago

In this video, we see that, looking up, the Sun rotates counterclockwise in the Arctic, and clockwise in the Antarctic.  How is this possible if the Earth is flat, and everyone lives on one side?  Answer: it is NOT possible.  If you're ignorant, and you claim something which is false, you are less guilty than if someone clearly explains to you why your claim is false, but then you continue to claim it is true, even manufacturing contrivances to keep it propped up.  This is what the bible calls "making and loving a lie."  No such person that "maketh and loveth a lie" will enter the Kingdom of Heaven.   (Rev 22:15) So repent while there is time.

flat earthantarcticaglobe earth
